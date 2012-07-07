Pete Lacey

Qrafti Website

Pete Lacey
Pete Lacey
  • Save
Qrafti Website kinda responsive website web clean simple
Download color palette

Well, here it is - the website for Qrafti, where you can get yourself a lovely QR code ... or so you might think (try it).

154ffed2a1291f9d545935093725c382
Rebound of
Qrafti
By Pete Lacey
View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2012
Pete Lacey
Pete Lacey

More by Pete Lacey

View profile
    • Like