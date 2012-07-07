Emrah Kara

Emrah Kara
Emrah Kara
Here is a quick study about a gear piece. I generally prefer illustrating details instead of using ready bevel effects or some fx's but they worked well for this time:))

Posted on Jul 7, 2012
Emrah Kara
Emrah Kara
Functional and intuitive design through simplicity in mind.

