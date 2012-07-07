Steph Reverdy

Writer icon also for iOS
Fellow dribbblers that downloaded my replacement icon for writer,

You can now re-download the archive because I've just included an iOS version in it.

Actually I added each and every png needed to compose a full icon in iOS, even iTunes Artwork and iTunes Artwork@2x.

Have a peek with a bigass preview

Download is at my site

Posted on Jul 7, 2012
