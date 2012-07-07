Louie Mantia, Jr.

Uber App Icon

Uber App Icon
Uber has a nice logo, but I wish their icon more closely reflected the high-end nature of the cars. I kept the logo and general color scheme but I made a more detailed rendering.

Posted on Jul 7, 2012
