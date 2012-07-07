Jake Fleming

Coins

Jake Fleming
Jake Fleming
  • Save
Coins coins animated gif ios grilly the cheese
Download color palette

Not sure I'm in love with this. Might try a more subtle approach.

Hopping still
Rebound of
Hopping Animation
By Jake Fleming
View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2012
Jake Fleming
Jake Fleming
Lead Designer at Labelbox

More by Jake Fleming

View profile
    • Like