Sprite for the new site

Sprite for the new site css sprite web portfolio
The main sprite image for my portfolio site - IconMoon.com

You can take it as a sneak peak. :D

Rebound of
New Portfolio Teaser
By JJ Ying
Posted on Oct 8, 2010
