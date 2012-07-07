Kyle O'Hara

Icons for High Tech Rochester Inc.

Kyle O'Hara
Kyle O'Hara
  • Save
Icons for High Tech Rochester Inc. icons
Download color palette

HTR offers an array of services. These are some of their areas of expertise: Manufacturing, Biotech, Optics, Solar, Electronics.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2012
Kyle O'Hara
Kyle O'Hara
Brand/Identity & Product Design

More by Kyle O'Hara

View profile
    • Like