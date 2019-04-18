Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Oleg Maslov

Ecosystem

Oleg Maslov
Oleg Maslov
Ecosystem clean design inspiration 2019 trends illustration art director design space design ecosystem planet crypto illustration triangle abstract art colors palette
Download color palette

And again hi guys, we recently discussed the ecosystem of the company and decided to illustrate in the space style.👾🚀👽 🌍

Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome and do not forget to press the "L" button. 💜

Thank you!

