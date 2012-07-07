Will Browar

Personal website

Will Browar
Will Browar
  • Save
Personal website box-shade @font-face orange blue text-shadow stripes personal website landing page
Download color palette

A detail from my personal website. Still haven't built in fallbacks for unsupported browser features, but in best-case scenarios this is how it should look.

Will Browar
Will Browar

More by Will Browar

View profile
    • Like