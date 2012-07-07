Edoardo Biasini - Patterns

ReadMi

ReadMi logotype books library events logo milan italy
Inspired by the Duomo of Milano, this logotype uses a color scheme that brings memory to old books. Typography recalls old movable type fashion.

Posted on Jul 7, 2012
