Gilbert Pellegrom

Weatherrr

Gilbert Pellegrom
Gilbert Pellegrom
  • Save
Weatherrr weather app iphone ios html css
Download color palette

I built a minimal weather app called Weatherrr using web stuffs. Check out the blog post for more info.

P.S. Yes it does always rain in Scotland ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2012
Gilbert Pellegrom
Gilbert Pellegrom

More by Gilbert Pellegrom

View profile
    • Like