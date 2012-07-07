Michael Kirby

Bubble Popping iOS Game

Michael Kirby
Michael Kirby
  • Save
Bubble Popping iOS Game ios game iphone menu menuscreen vr ar
Download color palette

Menu screen from a pretty innovative game I am putting the assets for together for a client. Just with a placeholder name at the moment whilst we decide on the proper name:)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2012
Michael Kirby
Michael Kirby

More by Michael Kirby

View profile
    • Like