Pete Lacey

Qrafti

Pete Lacey
Pete Lacey
  • Save
Qrafti identity logo logotype branding qrafti
Download color palette

Making a "thing", for QR codes.

If you follow me on Twitter I'm sure you know how much I love QR codes.

Stay tuned for more.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2012
Pete Lacey
Pete Lacey

More by Pete Lacey

View profile
    • Like