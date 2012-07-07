Michael Ott

The Fete

Michael Ott
Michael Ott
  • Save
The Fete poster fete colourful print
Download color palette

I was asked to volunteer my services and design the posters for the annual fete at my kids school.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2012
Michael Ott
Michael Ott

More by Michael Ott

View profile
    • Like