Salesforce Robot

Salesforce is an American cloud-based software company with a wide range of technological solutions. They needed to introduce their technologies to new developers. To achieve this goal, I designed a series of e-books with appealing visuals that made the technical content easier to understand. Later, I turned some of these visuals into 3D illustrations.

To view more illustrations like that, check the complete project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/78193159/Salesforce-3D-Illustrations