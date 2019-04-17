Salesforce Robot

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Salesforce is an American cloud-based software company with a wide range of technological solutions. They needed to introduce their technologies to new developers. To achieve this goal, I designed a series of e-books with appealing visuals that made the technical content easier to understand. Later, I turned some of these visuals into 3D illustrations.
To view more illustrations like that, check the complete project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/78193159/Salesforce-3D-Illustrations