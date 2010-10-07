Dave Mottram

And the bbband played on...

Dave Mottram
Dave Mottram
  • Save
And the bbband played on... illustration veer dribbble band trumpet marching band best damn band in the land
Download color palette

Thinking about college football this weekend left me inspired.

71f1aba7aa0b32603c88ffe8a79106b4
Rebound of
Veer Rebound Playoff
By Veer
Dave Mottram
Dave Mottram

More by Dave Mottram

View profile
    • Like