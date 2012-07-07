Charles Santoso

Meandering

Charles Santoso
Charles Santoso
  • Save
Meandering charles santoso pencil drawing
Download color palette

Title: Meandering
Medium: Pencil on Arches Paper

If you're interested in viewing the full image, please visit: http://charlessantoso.tumblr.com/post/26555445060/title-meandering-medium-pencil-on-arches

On second note, I just opened a Behance account. Have a visit :) http://www.behance.net/charlessantoso

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2012
Charles Santoso
Charles Santoso

More by Charles Santoso

View profile
    • Like