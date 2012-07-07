Cicily Williams

Baby Shower!

Cicily Williams
Cicily Williams
  • Save
Baby Shower! invitation baby shower
Download color palette

Baby Shower invitations I did for a friend. I printed the solid purple and text on silver vellum and the striped pattern on white cardstock. I punched holes in the top and tied them together with a simple white ribbon. They turned out to be very cute!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2012
Cicily Williams
Cicily Williams

More by Cicily Williams

View profile
    • Like