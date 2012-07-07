Ryan Hamrick

Gotham Rogues Wallpapers

Gotham Rogues Wallpapers illustration wallpapers gotham rogues batman the dark knight texture displacement downloads twitter mantia provel pittsburgh
After seeing Louie's shot tonight, and with "The Dark Knight" opening in two weeks, I decided it was finally time to properly put together some actual wallpapers from this old Gotham Rogues practice illustration I did.

The film was actually shot here in Pittsburgh, and I grabbed a screenshot from the news chopper fly by of Heinz field where the football scenes were shot. This Gotham Rogues logo was painted on the 50-yard line. So awesome.

I've got a bunch of sizes (including for the Retina MacBook Pro) made and ready for download on my site here: http://ryanhamrick.com/gotham-rogues-wallpapers/

