After seeing Louie's shot tonight, and with "The Dark Knight" opening in two weeks, I decided it was finally time to properly put together some actual wallpapers from this old Gotham Rogues practice illustration I did.
The film was actually shot here in Pittsburgh, and I grabbed a screenshot from the news chopper fly by of Heinz field where the football scenes were shot. This Gotham Rogues logo was painted on the 50-yard line. So awesome.
I've got a bunch of sizes (including for the Retina MacBook Pro) made and ready for download on my site here: http://ryanhamrick.com/gotham-rogues-wallpapers/