Vintage Y Heritage Badge Logo

Y Heritage is a funding source from Heritage Lottery. Y heritage will be working with both young people aged 16 to 25 and the Heritage sector within Leicester & Leicestershire.
The project will run for 3 years, but we hope for it to have a lasting legacy, changing the way in which the Heritage sector engages with young people and how the young people themselves perceive the Heritage Sector.

Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!

Wanna work with us? You can direct messages here :
Email ramescreative@gmail.com
Chat WhatsApp

