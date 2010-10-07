Ian Murchison

Daily Grind

A small graphic used to show a quick day in the life of a young skateboarder (designed to be quick and out of perspective). The rest of the project can bee seen here

http://cargocollective.com/ianmurchison/673511/Urban-Jungle-Initiative

Check it out!

Posted on Oct 7, 2010
