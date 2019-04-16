Matthew Kadi
Video Interview: Freelance Illustrator Jerrod Maruyama

Video Interview: Freelance Illustrator Jerrod Maruyama
Meet @Jerrod Maruyama, a freelance illustrator based in Sacramento, California specializing in character design and all things cute. In this exclusive video interview, Jerrod explains the key difference between art and illustration and how to find your own voice as a creative. Get inspired by Jerrod's creative outlook as he shares what inspires and motivates him to keep growing and improving.

Full interview on the blog!

