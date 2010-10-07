MARIAN.DESIGN

Opening Hours User Interface

MARIAN.DESIGN
MARIAN.DESIGN
Hire Me
  • Save
Opening Hours User Interface user interface iphone ui design austria texture shelf wood opening
Download color palette

Well this is the UI for our 'lil app.
Öffnungszeiten will be released in Austria & Germany (for now).

There are still a few Icons missing but you get the idea.
how do u like it? what do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
MARIAN.DESIGN
MARIAN.DESIGN
Helping clients craft awesome digital products 🎉
Hire Me

More by MARIAN.DESIGN

View profile
    • Like