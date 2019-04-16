Mrinal

UI Design for Hero MotoCorp

UI Design for Hero MotoCorp design interaction interface hero iphone mobile ui
The application was designed for dealership owners. The application comprises of various lists, reports, sheets etc. A drill down pattern is used so the user can easily access the items.

