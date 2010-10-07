Paul Russo

Simplerrrrrr. screens navigation configure add
Download color palette

Tried to simplify it a bit to keep it more compact

D6fc302df595eed369cc22e1cdca8832
Rebound of
Dashboard Controls
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
