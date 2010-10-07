Scotty Reifsnyder

Annie Oakley

the heroes of folk card series illustration letterpress
Here is an actual letterpress print of Annie Oakley from my Heroes of Folk series. Just shot these last night. Your seeing a front w/ Annie and the pattern that all the backs will have. Scott McClelland is my pressman with some sick skills!

Posted on Oct 7, 2010
