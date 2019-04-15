Mr. Donaldson
Paragon Design Group

SG Aerospace Alliance Branding

Mr. Donaldson
Paragon Design Group
Mr. Donaldson for Paragon Design Group
Hire Us
  • Save
SG Aerospace Alliance Branding pencil sans serif stationary collateral branding brand fort foundry termina aerospace aa monogram a monogram aa flag airplane
SG Aerospace Alliance Branding pencil sans serif stationary collateral branding brand fort foundry termina aerospace aa monogram a monogram aa flag airplane
Download color palette
  1. behance-sgaastationary.jpg
  2. behance-sgaastationary.jpg

Brand Strategy and Art Direction, Made with the awesome peeps at Paragon, Savannah

Paragon Design Group
Paragon Design Group
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Paragon Design Group

View profile
    • Like