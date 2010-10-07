The Skins Factory

Chroma Red - Folder Icon

Chroma Red - Folder Icon hyperdesk red logo icon the skins factory theme
An advanced look at the icon and partial branding of a future Hyperdesk Windows Desktop theme suite - Chroma. A huge set of color-infused, acrylic desktop themes.

This version is Chroma | Red. More in the future.

www.theskinsfactory.com + www.hyperdesk.com

Posted on Oct 7, 2010
We design extraordinary apps, websites, & brand identities.
