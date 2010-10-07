Shawn Huddleston

Mo' Apples, Mo' Problemz

Shawn Huddleston
Shawn Huddleston
  • Save
Mo' Apples, Mo' Problemz apple
Download color palette

School assignment: create a vector apple each week.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
Shawn Huddleston
Shawn Huddleston

More by Shawn Huddleston

View profile
    • Like