Paolo Spazzini
Artnode

Watch Cards ⌚ + 1 Dribbble Invite

Paolo Spazzini
Artnode
Paolo Spazzini for Artnode
Hire Us
  • Save
Watch Cards ⌚ + 1 Dribbble Invite invites insights stats charts dark mode buttons hero recent lyrics profile cover followers likes music player profile ui figma component watch cards
Watch Cards ⌚ + 1 Dribbble Invite invites insights stats charts dark mode buttons hero recent lyrics profile cover followers likes music player profile ui figma component watch cards
Download color palette
  1. 1600x1200.png
  2. 1600x1200.png

Hey guys 🖐🏼
New week, new shot 🔥

Check the attachments for the Dark Mode too 🔗

Hope you like it 😊

--

Wanna see more? Visit my profile

Twitter | Instagram

--

I got also 1️⃣ invites to giveaway 🏀
Do you want to be drafted? Send your best work to paolospazzini.unitn@gmail.com

New player:
@Назар Коляно

--

Inspired by the amazing work of: @Filip Justić, @Michal Parulski & @Filip Legierski

Photography: savee.it
All credits to the authors

Artnode
Artnode
Digital Creative ✨ Agency, Hire us!
Hire Us

More by Artnode

View profile
    • Like