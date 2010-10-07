Jared Christensen

Pick a Plan

Jared Christensen
Jared Christensen
  • Save
Pick a Plan form layout signup blinksale
Download color palette

Attempting to move away from the traditional spreadsheet-esque approach to presenting plans. All that really differs from one plan to the next is the invoice count and price, so those two items are emphasized and the other common features are listed below.

Hmmm....

View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
Jared Christensen
Jared Christensen

More by Jared Christensen

View profile
    • Like