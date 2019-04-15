Portfolio V6 Loader

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Here's an animation concept for my upcoming portfolio, dedicated to the homepage loading.
Had fun to animate Bluu Suuperstar letters.
I love to play with this brutalist serif typeface when working on my new brand identity.
Loaders on portfolio are key when trying to reach the perfect balance between performance and waouh effects so, still a work in a progress. Feedbacks are welcome ⚡️
PS : My isometric city has been redesigned, more details soon.
Follow my journey on Twitter in this portfolio redesign exercise, from strategy to production and code 🔥