Dire Wolf Flag
With Game of Thrones season 8 launching, I wanted to share the process behind this Dire Wolf flag I recently completed. The flag was commissioned by Popsockets for their brand new headquarters in Boulder, Colorado.

Read on to learn more about the process!
— — — — —
Starting with rough sketches, I honed in on on a specific view of the wolf head that would work well on the flag. I landed on white as the predominant color as a direct reference to Jon Snow's sword hilt.
— — — — —
The flag layout was designed in Adobe Illustrator at 1/10th scale in order to anticipate the exact amount of cloth and decorative elements that would be needed. For the typography, I selected Luxus Gothic from Carmel Type Co.
— — — — —
Once the artwork was approved, I ordered the designs from Spoonflower on Eco Canvas. I selected this substrate due to its heavy weight and its ability to handle saturated colors.
— — — — —
The sewing process was slow and required a lot of planning since many mistakes are irreversible. I used my own sewing machine to complete the bulk of the flag, then switched to a heavier industrial machine at the makerspace in the Boulder Public Library. Custom, gold embroidery was added to the typography and main panel, and all edges were finished with decorative elements including tassels, cord, and a fringe along the bottom edge.

