GEORGEA ALL CAPS FONT FAMILY WITH EXTRAS

Introducing, GEORGEA the all in caps sans serif-font family. It includes regular, outline, and grunge version with normal & italic style. Georgea has 6 OTF & TTF font files. Choose freely for your desired designs, pair between each other version or let it stand alone. This collection will be great for logo, branding, stamp, posters, t-shirts, cards, signage, etc. Plus it has an EXTRA collection of useful shapes & banners to make your design more powerful!
Georgea's features :
- ALL IN CAPS Characters set
- Numerals
- Punctuation and symbols
- Multilingual supports
- 11 vector vintage set
- 10 various icons of pirates
- 6 editable logo vintage
What's Included :
- Georgea OTF, TTF
- Georgea Regular OTF, TTF
- Georgea Outline OTF, TTF
- Georgea Italic OTF, TTF
- Georgea Regular Italic OTF, TTF
- Georgea Outline Italic OTF, TTF
- Extra bonus AI, EPS
This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119
For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio