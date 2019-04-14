Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
GEORGEA ALL CAPS FONT FAMILY WITH EXTRAS

Introducing, GEORGEA the all in caps sans serif-font family. It includes regular, outline, and grunge version with normal & italic style. Georgea has 6 OTF & TTF font files. Choose freely for your desired designs, pair between each other version or let it stand alone. This collection will be great for logo, branding, stamp, posters, t-shirts, cards, signage, etc. Plus it has an EXTRA collection of useful shapes & banners to make your design more powerful!

Georgea's features :
- ALL IN CAPS Characters set
- Numerals
- Punctuation and symbols
- Multilingual supports
- 11 vector vintage set
- 10 various icons of pirates
- 6 editable logo vintage

What's Included :

- Georgea OTF, TTF
- Georgea Regular OTF, TTF
- Georgea Outline OTF, TTF
- Georgea Italic OTF, TTF
- Georgea Regular Italic OTF, TTF
- Georgea Outline Italic OTF, TTF
- Extra bonus AI, EPS

This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/

Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio

Posted on Apr 14, 2019
