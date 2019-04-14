🚴Spring Biking 🚴

I've been super busy, but finally I'm able to share a new shot. And this time it's not an animated GIF! However, I'm hoping to get some new animations made down the road. 🚴 In the meantime, enjoy this biking illustration, and also enjoy spring! UPDATE: I noticed this is pretty similar to Patswerk's Cycling shot, so here is an unofficial Rebound: https://dribbble.com/shots/3877507-Cycling

👉 DEMOLISH that 'L' button on your keyboard 👈

Luke Roberts TV:

Website | Twitter | Tumblr | Youtube