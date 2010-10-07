Greg Bowers

Notebook Update

Greg Bowers
Greg Bowers
  • Save
Notebook Update book illustration
Download color palette

Some little updates. Staple and blue haze of the 3-up pink receipt (to clarify what it is) and some minor shading work. I think it's done for now.

093d1b12898d0b2806e30ac43a2b0ed1
Rebound of
Notebook
By Greg Bowers
View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
Greg Bowers
Greg Bowers

More by Greg Bowers

View profile
    • Like