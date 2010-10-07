Ryan McMaster

Ampersand Music Rebound

Ryan McMaster
Ryan McMaster
Hire Me
  • Save
Ampersand Music Rebound texture illustration ampersand text feature brown blue
Download color palette

Took Joshua Sortino and Maleika E. A.'s advice: less white in the gradient and a smaller inner shadow. Subtle update but I think it looks better - thanks for the suggestions! :-)

4e5e13d9a5a112fbe44ecd7fd440a509
Rebound of
Ampersand + Texture
By Ryan McMaster
View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
Ryan McMaster
Ryan McMaster
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Ryan McMaster

View profile
    • Like