Learning Elephant

Learning Elephant innovative creative logo design learning book africa elephant sweet kids cute modern logo abstract

Elephant Book

Elephant Book

(concept for sale!)
Just stumbled upon on this one from the archives.

One of the concepts that we created for a learning app focused on kids in Africa.

I know there are some opportunities to make this a bit more technology (as the name is e-learn, combined from elephant+learn), but then it would become too much for them. I wanted to keep it simple and 'sweet' enough for the kids :)

- We believe in the impact of branding.
