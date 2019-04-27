Learning Elephant

Trending designs to inspire you
(concept for sale!)
Just stumbled upon on this one from the archives.
One of the concepts that we created for a learning app focused on kids in Africa.
I know there are some opportunities to make this a bit more technology (as the name is e-learn, combined from elephant+learn), but then it would become too much for them. I wanted to keep it simple and 'sweet' enough for the kids :)