citySwell Logo

Logo design and album concept for the pop-rock band citySwell.
I thought it was a good idea to play with their two nouns combines, in order to get an even more effective brand image.
The lettering's soft shapes are inspired to the waves and the swell of the sea. At the same time, the wall pattern background adds a strong urban identity to the brand without loosing its fresh and clean look.