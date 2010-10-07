Scott Hill

More Feedback Please?

More Feedback Please? logo blue red
Ok so I lined up the enclosure with the letters, Made a horizontal version, and made a version without the enclosure. I also beefed up the dot pattern just a bit so it was a little more apparent at small sizes. Its subtle but I think I like that. I dunno yet. Thoughts?

Rebound of
FEEDBACK PLEASE
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
