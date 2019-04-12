Ahmed Manna
MEXIHOME - Smart Home App

MEXIHOME - Smart Home App design app ui ux design trendy design ios app app ui smart home colorful ui minimal
Hello there!

MEXIHOME is a conceptual app for controlling smart devices. The main idea is to control all of the smart devices installed in a home by one app. Users can sync their smart devices on mexihome and arrange them roomwise.
Also, They can set a custom name for each device to recognize them easily.

