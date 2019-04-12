Ben Cochrane

36 Days Of Type I

Ben Cochrane
Ben Cochrane
Hire Me
  • Save
36 Days Of Type I horns sacrifice cursed gendesign playstation fumitoueda teamico yorda ico illustrativetype typography design lettering handlettering type illustration 36daysoftype06 36daysoftype-i 36daysoftype
Download color palette

36 Days of Type - Day 9 /// Playing catch-up again! This one is for one of my favourite games from my favourite series and game designers of all time. I is for Ico. A game all about companionship and overcoming the odds that are stacked against you. Slightly more fan art than letter but I might touch it up later lol.

Ben Cochrane
Ben Cochrane
Logos, pixel art, illustration & 2D animation
Hire Me

More by Ben Cochrane

View profile
    • Like