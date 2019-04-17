Akdesain

walk 138/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
walk 138/365 line icon minimal illustration symbol akdesain logos modern clean design logo type logo typography negative space lettering logo design walking foot logo walk walk logo
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like