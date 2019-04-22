Akdesain

chat 148/365

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
chat 148/365 symbol akdesain branding modern logo type minimal creative clean lettering logo chat app talk communication bubble chat typography illustration negative space
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like