Aleksandar Savic

Versace Chain Reaction

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
Versace Chain Reaction versace chain reaction yeezy vector trainer style sport sneakers sneaker shoes run nike minimal illustration icon gradient footwear fashion design brush adidas
Download color palette

Versace Chain Reaction 🏃👟
Please put suggestions of your favorite sneakers in the comments down below. 🔽

Yeezy boost 700 wave runner
Rebound of
Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runner
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like