Lauren Jordan

Idea Hub

Lauren Jordan
Lauren Jordan
  • Save
Idea Hub website header red detail logo
Download color palette

Here is a screenshot of a website I am currently working on...I want to check in on details. What can I improve? Thoughts? If you're interested, here is a link to the full image. http://bit.ly/dBKwWI

View all tags
Posted on Oct 7, 2010
Lauren Jordan
Lauren Jordan

More by Lauren Jordan

View profile
    • Like