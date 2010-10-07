Michel Bozgounov

Dribble Records 2010/2

Michel Bozgounov
Michel Bozgounov
  • Save
Dribble Records 2010/2 green pink graphite illustration vectors dribbble illustrator fireworks vinyl record
Download color palette

Reworked the reflection a bit, based on David's comments... :)

62e5c835081c38834a28ad58493ef538
Rebound of
Dribble Records 2010
By Michel Bozgounov
Michel Bozgounov
Michel Bozgounov

More by Michel Bozgounov

View profile
    • Like