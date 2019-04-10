Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized

Monday Muse Slider Animation

Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized
Zhenya Rynzhuk for Synchronized
Hire Us
  • Save
Monday Muse Slider Animation inspiration art models homepage photo typography interaction motion fashion promo anim design concept website grid interface animation web ux ui
Download color palette

Hello friends,

One more piece of the new project featuring Monday Muse slider animation.

How do you like it? Eager to hear your thoughts and comments :)

Cheers!

Press "L" to appreciate it

Sochnik | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | Uplabs

Dribbble still 2x
Rebound of
Muse Story Page Animation
By Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized
Synchronized
Full-service studio crafting unique digital experiences.
Hire Us

More by Synchronized

View profile
    • Like