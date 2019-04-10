Travis Avery

Share & Export Icon Set

Travis Avery
Travis Avery
Hire Me
  • Save
Share & Export Icon Set arrow symbol transfer import receive send broadcast download upload export share ux ui library set ico glyph vector iconography icon
Share & Export Icon Set arrow symbol transfer import receive send broadcast download upload export share ux ui library set ico glyph vector iconography icon
Download color palette
  1. dribbble.png
  2. index.png

On the surface Sketchi.co is an affordable and simple line-art icon set; under the hood is an extremely flexible and customizable iconography library ideal for interface design.

Travis Avery
Travis Avery
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Travis Avery

View profile
    • Like