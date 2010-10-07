Matt Walker

ESPN XBox Live College Bowl Showdown

ESPN XBox Live College Bowl Showdown espn xbox sports red black logo dark vector illustrator
This is the final approved logo for the first ever ESPN XBox combo game. I was very fortunate to work on it. I think it came out pretty good.

Posted on Oct 7, 2010
